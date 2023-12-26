Home / Boxing Videos / 'AJ was almost punch perfect!' – Beyond the Bell: The Day of Reckoning

'AJ was almost punch perfect!' – Beyond the Bell: The Day of Reckoning

DAZN Boxing 56 mins ago Boxing Videos



Chris Mannix and Tony Bellew to dissect the action from the Day of Reckoning, featuring Joseph Parker’s stunning win against Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua’s statement performance against Otto Wallin.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#dayofreckoning #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Anthony Joshua & Joseph Parker react to Wallin & Wilder wins | Post-fight Press conference LIVE

Anthony Joshua & Joseph Parker join us for a live post-fight press conference following their …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved