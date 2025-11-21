Golden Boy VIP tickets 🎟 are dropping with limited spots and exclusive vibes! Lock in your ticket early before they’re gone 👀
🔗: https://bit.ly/43GkTqI
#RochaCuriel2 | #FloresChavez2 | LIVE on DAZN Jan. 16
Golden Boy VIP tickets 🎟 are dropping with limited spots and exclusive vibes! Lock in your ticket early before they’re gone 👀
🔗: https://bit.ly/43GkTqI
#RochaCuriel2 | #FloresChavez2 | LIVE on DAZN Jan. 16
Tags * experience Fight night VIP
Fabio Wardley reacts to being made Heavyweight World Champion, speaks on white collar background and …