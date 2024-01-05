Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Jesus Valdez! Vergil Ortiz Goes Past 3rd Round For 1st Time!!

Throwback | Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Jesus Valdez! Vergil Ortiz Goes Past 3rd Round For 1st Time!!

Vergil Ortiz’s Last Time Fighting In January Didn’t Go Well For Opponent, Jesus Valdez!
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fight will take place on Saturday, January 6 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN!

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Jesus Valdez
Jan. 26th, 2019 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX – #MunguiaInoue

