"I’ll Iron Dobson Out!” – Conor Benn On Feb 3 & Eubank, Haney, Ennis





We speak to Conor Benn from the Matchroom Gym in Essex just four weeks out from his next contest against 16-0 Peter Dobson in Las Vegas. The Destroyer believes he has what it takes to take out ‘Pistol Pete’ and move to the next challenge. Benn voices his opinion why the Eubank fight hasn’t materialised and talks of a potential fight with Devin Haney and Jaron Ennis plus more.

#ConorBenn #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.