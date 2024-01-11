"Winning A World Title In Australia Is The Dream" – Skye Nicolson





WBC interim World Featherweight Champion Skye Nicolson returns home to Brisbane and goes through various media obligations as the fight with Sarah Mahfoud could head to Australia in 2024. We hear from Skye on the ordered fight, Amanda Serrano’s decision to vacate the belt and the plans to pick up all the belts and become Undisputed.

