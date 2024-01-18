LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! The Magnificent 7; Ball, Bentley, Heaney, Essuman, Davies, Rankin & More!





Join us for live coverage from The Glaziers Hall, London as we hear from the latest Magnificent 7 card ahead of yet another explosive night of championship boxing. We’ll here from Joe Joyce, Zach Parker, Dennis McCann, Liam Davies, Solomon Dacres & more as they face the questions from the media.

Watch the fights live Saturday 16th March Live on TNT Sports.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact