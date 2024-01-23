Home / Boxing Videos / FIGHTERS CANVAS | Jaime Munguia and Freddie Roach Open The Doors To Wildcard Boxing Club! ((BTS))

FIGHTERS CANVAS | Jaime Munguia and Freddie Roach Open The Doors To Wildcard Boxing Club! ((BTS))

Golden Boy Boxing



Jaime Munguia Teams Up With Legendary Trainer, Freddie Roach, As They Prepare For Munguia’s Toughest Test To Date!
Jaime Munguia is set to make his return to the ring after winning 2023 Fight Of The Year. The Undefeated Mexican Superstar is set to face, veteran John Ryder, who is coming off a hard fought loss to the Face of Boxing, Canelo Alvarez.
Munguía vs. Ryder is a 12-round Super Middleweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing. MunguiaRyder will be live from Footprint Center, Pheonix, AZ on Saturday, January 27th, 2024.
Tickets for Munguía vs. Ryder are on sale and are priced at $200, $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

About Golden Boy Boxing

