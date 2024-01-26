Ramirez wins WBA International belt in Montreal – World Boxing Association

Albert Ramirez won the World Boxing Association (WBA) international light heavyweight belt by defeating Artur Ziiatdinov by unanimous decision on Thursday night at the Casino de Montreal, in Canada.

The Venezuelan won the regional belt of the pioneer organization after a dominant performance in which he got cards of 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92.

The southpaw fighter took the baton of the fight from the first bell and gave few options to his Russian opponent, who tried to counter the attack without much success.

The body work, mobility on the ring and combinations to the face were key to the dominance of Ramirez, who was constant throughout the fight and managed to damage his opponent on several occasions.

With the win, the South American’s undefeated record reached 18 victories, 15 of them by knockout. On the other hand, Ziiatdinov’s record was 15 wins, 2 losses and 12 knockouts.



