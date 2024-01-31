"Shakur Stevenson Retired? No Chance!" – Eddie Hearn on Conor Benn, Haney vs Garcia & Much More





We have a mass update from Eddie Hearn in Las Vegas who goes over Conor Benn’s fight this Saturday with Pete Dobson, the news from Shakur Stevenson about his apparent retirement, talks between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, updates on negotiations between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron plus Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall, Leigh Wood’s options, Jaime Munguia’s win over John Ryder and a whole lot more!

