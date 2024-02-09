FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE! Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams & full undercard





Join us for live coverage from Hackney Bridge, London as we hear from the fighters ahead of a huge night of championship boxing. We’ll hear from Hamzah Sheeraz, Liam Williams, Sam Noakes, Lewis Sylvester, Anthony Yarde, Marko Nikolic and more.

Watch live Saturday 10th March Live on TNT Sports.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact