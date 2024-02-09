Home / Boxing Videos / FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE! Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams & full undercard

FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE! Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams & full undercard

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Join us for live coverage from Hackney Bridge, London as we hear from the fighters ahead of a huge night of championship boxing. We’ll hear from Hamzah Sheeraz, Liam Williams, Sam Noakes, Lewis Sylvester, Anthony Yarde, Marko Nikolic and more.

Watch live Saturday 10th March Live on TNT Sports.

