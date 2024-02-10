Home / Boxing Videos / Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams Weigh-In and final face-offs with FULL undercard 💪 ⚖️

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams Weigh-In and final face-offs with FULL undercard 💪 ⚖️

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Full weigh-in coverage of Hamzah Sheeraz v Liam Williams ahead of their championship clash this Saturday Night.

You can watch the full card live Saturday 10th February on TNT Sports.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Matchroom Boxing 2023 Fan Awards 🏆 Winners Announced

It’s the first time back at HQ in 2024 after a busy start to the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved