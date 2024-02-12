“I'M THE DADDY!” 🍿 Daniel Dubois calls for Filip Hrgovic NEXT and names 3 dream fights in 2024





We hear from superstar heavyweight Daniel Dubois who discusses potential upcoming opponents following his recent victory over Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact