Home / Boxing Videos / "AJ vs Ngannou is who lands first!" 💥 | Joe Joyce on heavyweights & why Fury-Usyk is hard to predict

“AJ vs Ngannou is who lands first!” 💥 | Joe Joyce on heavyweights & why Fury-Usyk is hard to predict

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



We hear from The “Juggernaut” Joe Joyce who discusses upcoming opportunities in the heavyweight division in addition to offering his assessment on some huge upcoming matchups.

