Liam Dillon Vs Reece Bellotti – Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





What a fight, what a night! Watch our behind the scenes edit from our London show on Saturday 10 February 2024 as Reece Bellotti added the British to his Commonwealth Super Featherweight Title against Liam Dillon in an all out war. There’s plenty of unseen footage from fight night with unique angles from ringside including Cameron Vuong’s step-up over Ismael Ellis and subsequent face off with Jordan Flynn, Craig Richards’ return, Shannon Ryan’s first title, John Hedges’ thunderous knockout and much more!

#DillonBellotti #Boxing #MatchroomBoxing

