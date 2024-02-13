Home / Boxing Videos / Conor Benn Congratulates Reece Bellotti On British Title Win 🤝

Conor Benn Congratulates Reece Bellotti On British Title Win 🤝

Matchroom Boxing



Watch the moment Conor Benn and Reece Bellotti caught up following The Bomber’s victory over Liam Dillon in London to capture the British Super Featherweight Title.

#shorts #conorbenn #boxing

