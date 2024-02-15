Home / Boxing Videos / Edgar Berlanga Reveals His Dream Opponents Are Jaime Munguia AND Canelo

Edgar Berlanga Reveals His Dream Opponents Are Jaime Munguia AND Canelo

DAZN Boxing 4 hours ago



Edgar Berlanga caught up with the DAZN Boxing Show to discuss his upcoming fight against Padraig McCrory and his plans to face two Mexican superstars.

