Giyasov-Cano promise action for their eliminator in Orlando  – World Boxing Association

Shakhram Giyasov and Pablo Cesar Cano will step into the ring at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida for a World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight eliminator fight on Saturday, February 24.

Giyasov is ranked No. 1 in the 147-pound rankings, while Cano is ranked fifth and both will fight in the Matchroom event at this venue that has been gaining momentum in boxing.

The Uzbek will be making his fourth fight at welterweight after a good stint at super lightweight early in his career. However, he decided to move to the next weight from 2022 to adapt well and now look to get closer to a title shot in the future.

Cano, meanwhile, is an experienced fighter who has earned every opportunity thanks to his hard work and the great fights he has put on throughout his career, even though he has often been an underdog. The Mexican has a two-fight winning streak, both by knockout, and wants to get a win that would be very valuable at this point in his career.

Giyasov has a record of 14 wins, no losses and 9 knockouts, while Cano has 35 wins, 8 losses, 1 draw and 25 knockouts.



