Adrian Curiel Vs Sivenathi Nontshinga: Weigh In





It’s time to hit the scales in Oaxaca, Mexico as Adrian Curiel and Sivenathi Nontshinga weigh in for our main event. Watch on as the likes of Mauricio Lara, Federico Pacheco Jr & Criztec Bazaldua all feature.

#CurielNontshinga2 #Boxing #Boxeo

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.