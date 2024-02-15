Lescurat defends against Chavez in Buenos Aires  – World Boxing Association

Clara Lescurat will defend her World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight championship against Regina Chavez next Saturday, February 24 at the Casino de Buenos Aires, in the Argentine capital.

Lescurat will make the third defense of her crown against the Mexican in a venue she knows very well and where she intends to leave a great impression in front of her people.

The 35-year-old champion won the title against Maribel Ramirez in June 2022 with a unanimous decision victory in Buenos Aires. Her first defense was against fellow Mexican Nayeli Gil last October 28, 2022, while in May she defended again against Brazilian Daniela De Jesus Aguiar, in France.

Chavez, only 19 years old, found herself in a great fight at this moment of her career, in which she has little to lose but much to gain if she manages to win. The Mexican is on a three-fight winning streak and wants to take advantage of this good moment in the most important fight of her career, in which she will try to surprise.

Lescurat is undefeated in 9 fights, with 4 knockouts, while Chavez has 7 wins, 3 setbacks, 3 draws and 1 knockout.



