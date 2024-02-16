GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: JOSEPH DIAZ JR. VS. JESUS PEREZ





Former World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. of South El Monte will kick off the first Golden Boy Fight Night on the DAZN card of 2024 in a 10-round super lightweight main event against the tough Jesus “Ricky” Perez of Tijuana, Mexico. The action will take place at The Commerce Casino & Hotel and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN at 6:00 p.m. PT.

