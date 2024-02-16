Eddie Hearn In Mexico: Taylor Vs Catterall 2, Joshua vs Ngannou & More





Eddie Hearn sits down exclusively with Matchroom Boxing in Oaxaca, Mexico to discuss the news Josh Taylor & Jack Catterall will finally rematch on April 27, live on DAZN. Matchroom’s chairman also gives the inside scoop on life inside Anthony Joshua’s camp ahead of the Francis Ngannou fight, reacts to new signing Subriel Matias and his potential options including Teofimo Lopez and talks Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga plus the return of Mauricio Lara.

