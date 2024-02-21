Mic'd Up Face Off: Josh Taylor & Jack Catterall 2nd Presser🔊 Listen In





Hear from the stage as Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall go head to head once again in Manchester to conclude our two stop UK press tour.

The pair finally get it on for the rematch on April 27 in Leeds, live on DAZN!

#TaylorCatterall2 #Boxing #FaceOff

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.