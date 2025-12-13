A Decade at the Helm – World Boxing Association

The year 2025 marks a full decade of leadership for Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, who was elected president of the World Boxing Association (WBA) in 2015 and has since worked tirelessly to push forward positive reforms within boxing’s pioneer sanctioning body.

Boxing has been in constant motion over the past several years, going through a period of major change. That evolution has posed challenges for the organization and for Mendoza himself, who has steered the WBA with a focus on adaptation—keeping its relevance and prestige intact while pushing new ideas and long-term projects forward.

Mendoza’s ten years at the top have centered on growing the sport globally, expanding the WBA’s reach across regions, and creating more opportunities for fighters from remote corners of the world—talented athletes who often lack the platform they need to shine.

These initiatives aim not only to improve boxing’s present, but also to build its future, ensuring better conditions and real pathways for fighters. After a decade dedicated to serving the athletes, Mendoza now enters a new chapter—still driven by the same mission, even in challenging times.

Regional Growth: Boxing Is Global

Boxing is practiced in every corner of the world, and the level of talent found even in the most remote places is undeniable. Mendoza has worked to open doors for fighters everywhere, using the WBA’s regional structure to keep the sport active, elevate emerging prospects, and raise the standard of boxing worldwide.

WBA Future

The WBA Future Champions program has become one of the flagship initiatives of Mendoza’s administration. Focused on developing young talent across the globe, it provides opportunities through training camps, fight cards, and events designed to help prospects grow and become the champions of tomorrow.

WBA Academy

Building well-rounded athletes has been another cornerstone of Mendoza’s presidency. Through the WBA Academy, fighters receive technical, nutritional, and academic training to make them more complete, better-prepared professionals. Partnerships with various educational institutions have allowed many boxers to study and prepare for life beyond the ring. The Academy also works with experts to advance medical, theoretical, and historical research tied to the sport.

Bringing Legends Back Into Boxing

Life after retirement is one of the toughest transitions any fighter can face. Over the past decade, Mendoza has worked actively to reintegrate former champions into meaningful roles within the sport. Names like Jorge Linares, Kina Malpartida, Acelino Freitas, Juan Díaz, and others have taken on managerial and official positions within the WBA. All of them continue contributing and earning new opportunities in the sport they helped build.