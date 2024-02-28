Edgar Berlanga Vs Padraig McCrory – Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





Edgar Berlanga scored a sixth round KO of unbeaten Irishman Pody McCrory in Orlando to remind the world of his huge punching power, while also securing the WBA mandatory position to Canelo Alvarez’s Super Middleweight throne. Watch our exclusive behind the scenes post-fight edit that included wins for Andy Cruz, Shakhram Giyasov, Yankiel Rivera and more!

