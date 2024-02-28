Berlanga demolishes McCrory in WBA eliminator  – World Boxing Association

Edgar Berlanga knocked out Padraig McCrory in six rounds this weekend and won the World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight title eliminator fight during the main event held at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The American of Puerto Rican descent showed a dominant version and responded to the expectations as the protagonist of the event. He carried the baton of the attack at all times, was aggressive and got the knockout he expected in a fight of this caliber.

For Berlanga the knockout was important as he was coming off a five fight winning streak by decision and had not been able to knock out since 2020. On this occasion he was quite tidy and accurate, which resulted in this victory before the limit that brings him closer to a world title fight.

Although McCrory was brave and went toe-to-toe in the ring, there was little he could do against the strength of his opponent and he was outclassed at almost every turn to lose in his debut on U.S. soil.

Berlanga’s victory extends his undefeated record to 22 wins, no losses and 17 knockouts. For his part, McCrory left his record at 18 wins, 1 loss and 9 knockouts.



