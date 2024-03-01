Anthony Joshua Reflects On Milestone Moments Before Francis Ngannou Fight 🖼️





Knockout Chaos is fast approaching. Anthony Joshua fights Francis Ngannou in Riyadh on March 8th for his 31st professional contest but in the build-up sits down with Mike Costello to look back on some of his defining moments so far and why becoming a three-time World Heavyweight Champion is still a driving factor for 2024.

