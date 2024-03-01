Home / Boxing Videos / “I will come back stronger!” Francis Ngannou shows incredible self-belief in inspirational speeches

A man with an incredible rags to riches story, Francis Ngannou is an inspiration to us all. Ahead of his fight with Anthony Joshua, here are some of his most motivating quotes since his arrival into the boxing world.

