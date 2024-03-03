Home / Boxing Videos / “I believe I can knock him out” 💢 | Anthony Joshua on his fight against Francis Ngannou

“I believe I can knock him out” 💢 | Anthony Joshua on his fight against Francis Ngannou

Sky Sports Boxing



Anthony Joshua speaks to Andy Scott about his upcoming fight against Francis Ngannou.

