What a win for Raymond Ford against Kholmatov! Watch the moment The Savage returned backstage to celebrate with his loved ones… And promoter Eddie Hearn!
#shorts #boxing #rayford
What a win for Raymond Ford against Kholmatov! Watch the moment The Savage returned backstage to celebrate with his loved ones… And promoter Eddie Hearn!
#shorts #boxing #rayford
Tags * Boxing Celebrates Eddie Hearn Family Ford friends Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Raymond title win WORLD
We’re just days away from Knockout Chaos in Riyadh! Hear from Anthony Joshua who admits …