Joseph Parker hails a KEY explosive southpaw advantage he has over Zhilei Zhang & replies to Wilder

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago



Joseph Parker talks Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder as the former Heavyweight World Champion aims for another sensational victory in Saudi Arabia.

