CONOR BENN & CHRIS EUBANK JR are READY! | Matchroom Boxing





Both Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Junior looked in amazing shape at the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of their rematch.

***

#matchroomboxing

#chriseubankjr

#conorbenn

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.