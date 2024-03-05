On The Ground: Anthony Joshua Vs Francis Ngannou Workout (9 Guests)





Fight Week in Riyadh is well and truly underway as Jamie Ward takes you On The Ground at the Workout. It’s unplanned and unpredictable… You never know who we’re going to speak with! Joining us are Gavin Gwynne, Paul Smith, Nick Ball, Pete McGrail, Joe McGrail, Kugan Cassius, Gareth A Davies, Steve Bunce and Eddie Hearn in the build-up to Saturday’s show headlined by Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou.

#JoshuaNgannou #KnockoutChaos #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.