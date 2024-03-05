Angel and Henao fight for the WBA female Fedelatin belt in Barranquilla  – World Boxing Association

Paulina Angel and Monica Henao will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) female Fedelatin super lightweight belt on March 16 at the Elias Chegwin Coliseum in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Both Colombian fighters will be the face of this event, which will have several bouts of the WBA Future of Colombian Boxing program and will give the opportunity to good young fighters to participate in the backup fights.

Angel and Henao are two boxers with good recognition who support this event and that is why they did not hesitate to star in support of it.

Paulina is a stylist who is still looking for her adaptation to professional boxing and has great quality. The 22-year-old fighter knows that she is facing a great opportunity to get the regional belt and does not want to miss it, so she has worked hard in the city of Medellin to be one hundred percent for the fight.

Henao, 36, is based in Panama, where she has made her preparation. The veteran comes from a draw against Diana Ayala in dispute for the same vacant belt, which she could not get at that time. Now she will have a new opportunity and intends to keep the crown in this great fight.

Other fights of young prospects framed in the WBA Future program will take place in the coliseum the night of March 16.

Albeiro Paredes, former member of the Colombian national team, will face Manuel Gonzalez for the WBA Fedecaribe super featherweight title.

Meanwhile, local Rodolfo Puentes will face Venezuelan Victor Malaver in a fight for the Fedecaribe belt in the super bantamweight category.

The event will feature great talents and a good attendance is expected in Barranquilla, a key city in the WBA Future that has had such events since last year.



