Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Open Workouts Highlights

BOOM! Coulson Straight In at #5 In WBA World Rankings 21 year old Eleanor ‘Triple L’ Coulson made history on the 2nd February 2024 when she beat Australia’s Jamie Edenden by unanimous decision to secure... […]

Dillian Whyte British heavyweight Dillian Whyte says he is "relieved" that an investigation has shown his positive drugs test was caused by a contaminated... […]

Sam Eggington v Barraou I thought I started a thread on this. It is on now channel 5. […]

Abass Baraou v Sam Eggington Friday Channel 5 Free Boxing! It’s been a long and frustrating journey for Abass Baraou, but one that will come full circle when he faces Sam Eggington for the vacant European... […]

luis alberto lopez v reiya abe march second really good featherweight championship double header this weekend, nice card from top to bottom Image:... […]

Joseph Parker v Zhilei Zhang Parker still buoyed by Wilder win and warns: 'Zhang will bring it!' After an astonishing upset win over Deontay Wilder in December, popular New... […]

Haney vs Garcia I couldn’t see a thread started on this, if there is, Mods, by all means join them up. So the first press conference was yesterday. I need to... […]

Joe Cordina Joe Cordina says his next fight will be his last at super-featherweight unless he can seal a unification bout. The undefeated Welshman will defend... […]

For you tech boffins *Take a look at you tube, there is a channel called _face replace _it is really funny piss take out of different people calling out John Fury. From... […]

Edgar Berlanga v Padraig McCrory Edgar Berlanga will fight Padraig McCrory on Saturday 24th February 2024 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando. The fight will take place over 12... […]

Crawford needs to fight ffs What is he waiting on? Spence isn’t happening and neither is Canelo. Fight Boots or the Tim Vs Thurman winner asap! You’re nearly 37. […]

I know this is an old video clip. But... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooWT_JhuZf8 This just came across my FB. My apologies, as I know it's about 6 years old, and probably posted on... […]

Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall 2 To the surprise of precisely no-one, the first time in two years Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall came face-to-face ended with the pair being pulled... […]