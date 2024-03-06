Inoue-Nery was presented in Tokyo – World Boxing Association

Takuma Inoue will return to the ring on May 6 for a new defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight belt against veteran Sho Ishida, in the undercard of the event that will feature Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery fighting for the undisputed super bantamweight title.

Both, Inoue and Nery will step into the ring on May 6 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, and said they are ready for the showdown.

Inoue is the owner of the World Boxing Association (WBA), WBC, IBF and WBO belts. The Japanese is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters today and will go for another defense in an impressive setting that promises to be packed with attendees.

“This fight is win or win,” assured the champion in his speech to reporters. “I won’t let Nery do anything in the ring,” he continued.

The Asian is sure that he will come out with his hand up and assured that he will not make mistakes in a complicated fight like the one ahead of him.

For his part, Nery knows before the commitment he is in and that he is facing one of the best in the world, but he was very motivated and confident about the confrontation.

“It’s a great honor to fight at the Tokyo Dome,” he said about the mythical venue with a capacity of more than 50 thousand people. “I’m not going to travel all the way from Tijuana just to lose.”

Both will now return to their training camps to continue their preparations ahead of the fight. Inoue is undefeated in his career with 26 wins and 23 knockouts, while Nery has 35 wins, 1 loss and 27 knockouts.



