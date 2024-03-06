Inoue-Ishida confirmed for Tokyo Dome event  – World Boxing Association

Takuma Inoue returns to the ring on May 6 for a new defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight belt against veteran Sho Ishida, in the undercard of the event that will feature Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery fighting for the undisputed super bantamweight title.

The Tokyo Dome will be the venue chosen for this great show in which several of the best Japanese fighters of the moment will see action and Takuma Inoue could not be left out.

The 118-pound champion is in full swing, having just retained his crown for the first time by defeating Filipino Jerwin Ancajas by technical knockout on February 24. He will return quickly for his second defense in the best possible scenario.

Ishida is a veteran of a thousand battles with experience in world title fights. He is also 32 years old and comes in with a five-fight winning streak, making him a dangerous challenger.

Inoue has a record of 19 wins, 1 loss and 5 knockouts, while Ishida has 34 wins, 3 losses and 17 knockouts.



