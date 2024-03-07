Danny Garcia Reflects and Reloads | The PBC Podcast





Two-division world champion and modern boxing great Danny “Swift” Garcia is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. You don’t want to miss what Garcia has to say as he maps out his 2024, gives his thoughts on the current state of boxing and on the Keith Thurman-Tim Tszyu headliner Saturday, March 30, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, available on Prime Video Pay-Per-View. Also, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal go Toe to Toe over the topic “Close Fight or Robbery?” as they discuss Whitaker-Chavez, De La Hoya-Trinidad and Holyfield-Lewis I.

00:00 – Intro

01:03 – Danny Garcia Interview

26:48 – Toe to Toe: Robbery or Close Fight

