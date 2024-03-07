The WBA brought exhibition to the Universidad Autónoma del Caribe  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) continues to take boxing to all corners of the globe and on Thursday promoted an exhibition at the Universidad Autónoma del Caribe, in Barranquilla, Colombia, with the participation of professional fighters and top trainers.

This is an agreement that covers several sporting and academic points and seeks to expand boxing in the city, in addition to providing opportunities for athletes.

This exhibition was an approach activity with the students. The fighters Deimer Martinez and Wilmar Jinete worked out with the legendary trainer Orlando Pineda and the renowned former fighter and now trainer Alvaro Mercado in a training session with various exercises. The students watched the workout and took pictures with the protagonists.

Promoter Alberto Agámez described the day as “satisfactory” and “productive”, while stressing that there will be benefits from this agreement for both fighters and students. On the other hand, the school will serve as a venue for future WBA Future Champions events and other projects of the organization.

Scholarships for fighters

The commitment of the pioneer organization has been to create integral athletes and in this sense, the Universidad Autónoma will serve as a great ally in this purpose. It was announced that the Colombian fighter, Carlos Utria, will begin his studies this year as the first beneficiary of this agreement.

The Colombian boxing prospect will have the opportunity to access this higher education degree and make it compatible with his boxing career, an ideal situation that is expected to benefit more athletes in the short term.

The WBA continues to work in all corners of the world to further develop talent and provide opportunities in different areas. The intention is to have better and better athletes and to develop boxing in a systematic way.



