Watch the moment Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua discuss the Tyson Fury fight on Battle Of The Baddest back in October.
#shorts #joshuangannou #francisngannou
Watch the moment Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua discuss the Tyson Fury fight on Battle Of The Baddest back in October.
#shorts #joshuangannou #francisngannou
Tags * Anthony Boxing Couldn39t Eddie Hearn Francis FURY Interview Joshua Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Ngannou TYSON
What a win for ‘The Dream’ Israil Madrimov who stopped Magomed Kurbanov in the fifth …