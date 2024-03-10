The Gypsy King Tyson Fury admits he’s still dismissive of Anthony Joshua and that he’ll beat AJ following his upcoming fights with Oleksandr Usyk.
#shorts #tysonfury #anthonyjoshua
The Gypsy King Tyson Fury admits he’s still dismissive of Anthony Joshua and that he’ll beat AJ following his upcoming fights with Oleksandr Usyk.
#shorts #tysonfury #anthonyjoshua
Tags * Anthony Boxing Eddie Hearn Fight Finally FURY Interview Joshua Matchroom Matchroom Boxing OLEKSANDR TYSON usyk
#ThurmanTszyu #TimTszyu #KeithThurman Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info. SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS: https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts FOLLOW …