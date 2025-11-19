Martínez and Rodríguez Set for Clash of the Unbeatens in Riyadh – World Boxing Association

Fernando “Pumita” Martínez and Jesse “Bam” Rodríguez are set to square off this Saturday as part of the Riyadh Season lineup at the ABN Arena, in a high-stakes unification bout for the WBA, WBO and WBC super flyweight titles.

Martínez, the Argentine pressure fighter who currently holds the WBA crown, will put his two belts on the line against the reigning WBC and WBO champion in a matchup that promises to crown the undeniable No. 1 at 115 pounds.

The 34-year-old Argentine captured his titles in 2024 with a breakthrough win over Kazuto Ioka on Japanese soil, and reaffirmed his reign with a successful defense in their rematch this past May. Known for his relentless aggression and willingness to trade, Martínez has carved out his path with grit, volume and an iron will.

Across the ring stands Rodríguez, one of the sport’s brightest stars and a devastating talent who has run through elite names with startling dominance. The unbeaten Texan already owns victories over Pedro Guevara, Juan Francisco Estrada, Sunny Edwards, Carlos Cuadras and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai—a résumé that would be impressive for any veteran, let alone a fighter only 25 years old.

The fighters made their official arrivals in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. On Friday they’ll step on the scale, needing to hit the 115-pound limit before settling things inside the ropes. Martínez enters at 18–0 with 9 knockouts, while Rodríguez stands at 22–0 with 15 knockouts.