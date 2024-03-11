Home / Boxing Videos / Dmitry Bivol Starts Training Camp For Artur Beterbiev Undisputed Fight ⚙️💪

WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol resumes training ahead of June 1’s upcoming Undisputed showdown with Artur Beterbiev.

