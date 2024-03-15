Home / Boxing Videos / Official Weigh-In Highlights: William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes

Official Weigh-In Highlights: William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes

DAZN Boxing 25 mins ago Boxing Videos



William Zepeda and Maxi Hughes stepped on the scales ahead of their bout tomorrow night 🥊 Watch #ZepedaHughes live on DAZN, March 16.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

GLOVES OFF: THURMAN vs. TSZYU & ROLLY vs. PITBULL | Episode 2

The stakes of the March 30th PPV escalate as the training of Keith “One Time” …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved