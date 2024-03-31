“He DESERVES a rematch!” 🍿 | Fabio Wardley reacts to draw with Frazer Clarke

tic's alphabet soup ratings watch wba heavyweight mike perez in at #6 michael hunter in at #8 cruiserweight gilberto ramirez is the new champion arsen goulamirian drops to #5 […]

Fabio Wardley Vs Frazer Clarke Fabio Wardley is set to face the challenge of Frazer Clarke on Sunday 31st March 2024 at o2 Arena in London. The fight will take place over 12... […]

Ridiculously ranked fighters Reading about Broner (who's had all of four fights in the last six years) being inexplicably dropped by parachute at #8 in the WBA welter rankings... […]

tim tszyu v sebastian fundora march thirty/ thirty first well done to everyone involved for getting this card done onshort notice, four world title fights & an interim title fight Image:... […]

Dalton Smith Vs Jose Zepeda Super lightweights Dalton Smith and Jose Zepeda square off Saturday, live on DAZN, with the winner expected to move closer to a world title... […]

Lawrence Okolie v Lukasz Rozanski Lawrence Okolie will challenge Lukasz Rozanski for the WBC bridgerweight title on 24 May in Poland. The former British and European champion has... […]

Rematch Joe Joyce? Who should rematch Joe Joyce and avenge their loss, Joseph Parker or Daniel Dubois? They have a chance to get some redemption for their stoppage... […]

Our favorite topic..... P4P Rankings!!! ;-) Yes, I know... no need to thank me. ;D P4P rankings are a pain in the ass, and the source of huge disagreements between boxing fans. Something... […]

Liam Davies v Erik Robles Ayala European super-bantamweight champion Liam Davies said he is preparing for the "biggest fight of my life" as he attempts to win an IBO title in... […]

AJ is a dumb asshole! Of course we know you could knock Francis out... of course Tyson Fury is a feather fisted heavyweight champion... you could have carried old Francis... […]

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson OFFICIAL July AT & T stadium 80,000 capacity! Well, here it is! We can say what we can’t about this fucker (and we all have!) but somehow he knows how to make fucking moolaaah! And fighting a... […]

They are saying Garcia has lost his marbles! Are any of you guys hearing that Ryan Garcia has been off on some crazy shit? Did Mayweather's team put the boy on that booger sugar? ... […]