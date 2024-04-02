Star Boxing TONIGHT on YES Network (6:30 PM) | Star Boxing

White Plains, NY (April 2, 2024) – Star Boxing’s wildly popular Rockin’ Fights series will have it’s inaugural debut on the YES Network tonight at 6:30 PM ET.

Tonight’s airing will be of the recent February 23 fight card that featured the WBC Continental Americas Cruiserweight title bout between Simone Federici and Blake Caparello.

Also featured on the telecast tonight will be the super middleweight Polish star Kamil Bednarek taking on Victor Hugo Exner and Daniel Gonzalez against Keane McMahon in their exciting bout.

Highlights of several other bouts that took place on February 23rd card will also be on the telecast.

Be sure to tune into the YES Network, home of the NY Yankees, as Joe DeGuardia brings his critically acclaimed Rockin’Fights series back to broadcast television and his Bronx based roots.