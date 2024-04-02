Parrilla meets Mosqueda in a duel of undefeated fighters  – World Boxing Association

Unbeaten Felix Parrilla and Hegly Mosqueda will step into the ring this Saturday at the Phan Zone Sports Center in Hempstead, Texas, to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental America featherweight title.

Parrilla, a Connecticut native of Puerto Rican descent, is 24 years old and has been a professional since 2021. He has been on the rise in his career and in his last fight defeated Steven Guachambosa by third round technical knockout in October of last year.

Mosqueda, from Venezuela, is 28 years old and after making most of his career in his native country, he moved to the United States, where he has made three fights, all in 2023. He has won all his fights in this new stage and now he will have a very complicated challenge that will be a test for him.

Parrilla has 9 wins, 8 by knockout, while Mosqueda has 25 wins and 19 knockouts.



