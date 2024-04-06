Home / Boxing Videos / 'Amanda Serrano, I Want Your Belts' – Skye Nicolson Reacts To World Title Win

'Amanda Serrano, I Want Your Belts' – Skye Nicolson Reacts To World Title Win

Matchroom Boxing



Skye Nicolson reacts to becoming WBC World Featherweight Champion with a UD victory over Sarah Mahfoud in Las Vegas and talks about a future Undisputed fight with Amanda Serrano.

