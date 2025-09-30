Home / Boxing Videos / Before becoming a World Champ, Stephen Fulton Jr beat every undefeated fighter in front of him

Before becoming a World Champ, Stephen Fulton Jr beat every undefeated fighter in front of him

The lesson is simple: Don’t show up undefeated. #StephenFultonJr was the professor and he schooled undefeated opponents early in his career, handing out L’s diplomas at a graduation ceremony. 🎓👊

School’s in session October 25 on Prime Video. #FultonFoster

