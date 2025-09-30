Before becoming a World Champ, Stephen Fulton Jr beat every undefeated fighter in front of him
Premier Boxing Champions
22 mins ago
Boxing Videos
The lesson is simple: Don’t show up undefeated. #StephenFultonJr was the professor and he schooled undefeated opponents early in his career, handing out L’s diplomas at a graduation ceremony. 🎓👊
School’s in session October 25 on Prime Video. #FultonFoster
