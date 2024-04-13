Home / Boxing Videos / Will Crolla Vs Fabio Cascone: Full Fight (Gill Vs Barrett Undercard)

Will Crolla Vs Fabio Cascone: Full Fight (Gill Vs Barrett Undercard)

Matchroom Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



It’s a five win on the bounce for Will Crolla who beats Fabio Cascone by first round knockout in familiar surroundings of his older Brother Anthony at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 13 April 2024.

