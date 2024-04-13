Will Crolla Vs Fabio Cascone: Full Fight (Gill Vs Barrett Undercard)

It’s a five win on the bounce for Will Crolla who beats Fabio Cascone by first round knockout in familiar surroundings of his older Brother Anthony at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 13 April 2024.
#WillCrolla #Boxing #GillBarrett
It’s a five win on the bounce for Will Crolla who beats Fabio Cascone by first round knockout in familiar surroundings of his older Brother Anthony at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 13 April 2024.
