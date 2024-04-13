Home / Boxing Videos / Jack Turner Vs Abdul Kesi Ngaoma: Full Fight (Gill Vs Barrett Undercard)

Jack Turner Vs Abdul Kesi Ngaoma: Full Fight (Gill Vs Barrett Undercard)

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Knockout sensation Jack Turner demolishes Abdul Kesi Ngaoma in Manchester on the Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett undercard on Saturday 13 April 2024 to make it six straight first round KOs as a professional.

#JackTurner #Boxing #GillBarrett

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

An Inside Look: Rhiannon Dixon & Anthony Crolla (Carabajal World Title Fight)

Former pharmacist and white collar boxer Rhiannon Dixon sits down with Matchroom Boxing to preview …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved