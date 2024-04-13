Jack Turner Vs Abdul Kesi Ngaoma: Full Fight (Gill Vs Barrett Undercard)

Knockout sensation Jack Turner demolishes Abdul Kesi Ngaoma in Manchester on the Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett undercard on Saturday 13 April 2024 to make it six straight first round KOs as a professional.
#JackTurner #Boxing #GillBarrett
Knockout sensation Jack Turner demolishes Abdul Kesi Ngaoma in Manchester on the Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett undercard on Saturday 13 April 2024 to make it six straight first round KOs as a professional.
#JackTurner #Boxing #GillBarrett
Tags * Abdul Barrett Boxing Fight FULL Gill Jack Kesi Matchroom Boxing Ngaoma TURNER undercard
Former pharmacist and white collar boxer Rhiannon Dixon sits down with Matchroom Boxing to preview …